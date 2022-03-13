The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on March 13

Influenced by number four and Uranus, you are talented, bold, reliable, energetic and systematic. You don’t ask many questions about your friends’ personal lives. You are a warm-hearted individual. You are usually very accommodating to those you love. You tend to make compromises so that your loved ones are happy. Saturn expects you to work hard. Those who are employed will succeed in their endeavours. The business class will be a little disappointed due to unfavourable atmosphere. A change of job is highly possible. Professionals will grow in their respective careers. Those in service will be appreciated for their sincerity. Politicians need to lie low.

Positive colours: Blue & grey

Select days: Saturday

Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Gomed & cats eye

Charity on birthday: Donate wheat or biscuits.

You share your birthday with Nimrat Kaur (March 13, 1982, Pilani), who shot to fame with The Lunchbox, which was screened at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. Kaur acted in the American television series Homeland. Her career will flourish after 2024.