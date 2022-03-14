The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on March 14

The number five and the planet Mercury are very instrumental in your life. Keep a watch on your health this year. Businessmen and professionals will find new opportunities to earn more. Those in service will earn laurels. Politicians will fare well, but they have to maintain a low profile. Artists will climb to the summit. You might make some interesting financial deal. There will be supportive people at work. You may meet old friends and long-lasting friendships can be formed. Auspicious functions will take place at home. Avoid any risks on the road. Your married life will be very good. This year results will be slow and will require you to give in your best, so do not be afraid to work hard.

Positive colours: Green & turquoise

Select days: Wednesday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate sweets

You share your birthday with The 3 Idiots and PK-fame actor Aamir Khan (March 14, 1965, Mumbai), who first appeared on screen as a child artiste in the film Yaadon Ki Baaraat. He has been honoured with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards.