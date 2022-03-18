The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on March 18

Number 9 makes you a family person. You are gifted with an analytical nature. You are able to express yourself very well. Since you are honest and transparent in your relationship, you also expect honesty and transparency from others. Your love life will be good, however, you are likely to face problems if you are not careful. After overcoming all problems, your relationships will strengthen. Reserve some time for sports and relaxation activities. You are also a good parent. You are healthy as a horse. You need to remain cautious towards certain diseases. The period from April to May and again from August to September will be favourable. You will be rewarded for your hard work. Whatever task you take in hand during this time, you will attain success. Your hard work is likely to get you a promotion.

Positive colours: Yellow & red

Select days: Sunday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 3 & 9

Gems recommended: Moonga & coral

Charity on birthday: Donate dry fruits and dry colours to Holi revellers.

You share your birthday with Ratna Pathak Shah (March 18, 1957), who is an actress and director known for her work in theatre, television and films. She rose to prominence when she appeared in the hit TV serial Idhar Udhar in the 1980s. She garnered widespread recognition with Golmaal 3.