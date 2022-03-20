The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on March 20

Those with number 20 have a good imagination and a dreamy nature. If getting married, your spouse will be good-looking and a peace-lover. Courageous acts will make you feel happy. April is a favourable month for settlement of property issues. June will be good for household affairs. You will take up major responsibilities in the family. The financial requirements will be fulfilled effectively. Put your savings into systematic investments. Hard work will fetch you deserved position in career. You will take effective action on pending activities. Your partner will resolve loopholes in projects. Take care of health in September. Property affairs will be settled. Do not invest in land. Overall, it will be a good year.

Positive colours: All soft shades

Select days: Sunday Monday.

Favourable numbers: 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Opal & moonstone

Charity on birthday: Donate clothes

You share your birthday with Alka Yagnik (March 20, 1966, Kolkata), who is a noted singer with a career spanning over three decades. She is a record seven-time winner, from a total of 36 nominations, of the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer and a two-time recipient of the National Film Award.