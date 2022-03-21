The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on March 21
You are ruled by number two and the moon. If you’ve felt jaded by life recently, this year will give you an opportunity to mend it. April and May will be special for those born before 2000. They can expect new opportunities around late September and October. Relationships in general will enrich your life. Your obligation to family and household is where your heaviest financial expense is now occurring. Some of you are likely to buy land or a new property. Fortunately, if you work hard and plan your investment, you can manage to save. From September partnerships or unions will bring financial benefit. Married life seems smooth as prevailing issues will be sorted.
Positive colours: Yellow, purple & red
Select days: Thursday & Tuesday
Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate milk.
You share your birthday with Rani Mukherjee (March 21, 1978), who made her acting debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. She is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses of Bollywood. Her career will take a new turn now.
