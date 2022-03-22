The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on March 22
This year, you will be planning a wonderful holiday. It is going to be a year of deep transformational change. No more self-doubt—you are ready for challenges! Expect your limitations to be lifted, as life takes you higher and asks you to expand now more than ever before. Whether you’ve been stagnant in love, professional life, finances, your living space or your friend circle—discontent will be a thing of the past! Influenced by number four and the planet Uranus, you are trustworthy, energetic, systematic, reliable and noble. You are physically very active, and enjoy participating in sports and social get-togethers. Avoid any long-term investments. Keep a check on your savings.
Positive colours: Blue & grey
Select days: Friday & Saturday
Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8
Gems recommended: Gomed & tiger-stone
Charity on birthday: Donate oranges
You share your birthday with Reese Witherspoon (born March 22, 1976), who is an American actress. She is the recipient of various accolades, including an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, a British Academy Film Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award.
