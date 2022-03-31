The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on March 31
In April, you will have a hike in income. Come June and you will see many of your desires becoming a reality. You will experience comfort and tranquility at home, and a blossoming love life. You must drive carefully. Measure your words when you speak. Work related travel is a possibility. You can negotiate and win legal matters. You will get good publicity for your efforts. You can expect popularity if your work involves counseling and public dealings. You will do well in the financial matters. However, the financial benefits that you will get could be a result of careful, meticulous hard work. Carelessness may result in losses. You will make new friends.
Positive colours: Blue & grey
Select days: Saturday
Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8
Gems recommended: Gomed & tiger stone
Charity on birthday: Donate books.
You share your birthday with Pankhuri Awasthy (March31, 1991 Lucknow), who is known for playing Razia in Razia Sultan, Vedika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Draupadi in Suryaputra Karn. Awasthy also acted in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan's govt totters as key ally MQM-P switches sides ahead of no-confidence motion
Gen Naravane reviews preparedness along borders
Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana
Haryana education dept drops Rule 134-A
Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
In case of accident, it prevents vehicles from going off roa...
Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi
BIMSTEC inks agreements on security, tech transfer | Adopts ...
Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown
Leaders from Germany, Mexico meet Doval, EAM; Lavrov visit ...