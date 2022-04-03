The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on April 3
In the coming times, you are likely to face some financial problems. The inflow of money will not be normal. Family members’ expectations shall remain unfulfilled. You will not be able to keep perfect tuning with your own people. You have to be cautious in your day-to-day pursuits. This is not a good period to enter new enterprises; don’t sign any important document without going through it. Risk-taking tendencies should be curbed. The health of your parents is likely to suffer. You will get mixed results in terms of career this year. But you will mostly get favorable results for your hard work and sincerity at work. You can expect a promotion or salary hike this year.
Positive colours: Yellow & cream
Select days: Tuesday & Thursday
Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9
Gems recommended: Red coral & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate food
You share your birthday with Jaya Prada (April 3, 1962, Rajahmundry), Jaya Prada, who is an actress and politician. She is the recipient of three Filmfare Awards South and has starred in many Telugu and Hindi films, along with several Tamil, Bengali and Marathi movies.
