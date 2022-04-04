The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on April 4

You are governed by number 4 and Uranus. Your life will be marked by unexpected happenings. The coming year will bring beneficial changes. A change in job is likely, and this will bring you success and recognition. The health hazards you faced last year will be healed but you must take care till July. New learning experiences as well as life experiences are likely to emerge. You will have an opportunity to reach out to a broader audience. You will be inclined to learn a new language or take on other interesting studies. For some, legal problems need to be straightened out. Finances will be excellent but relationships might take a hit. In later months you are likely to find challenges.

Positive colours: Blue & grey

Select days: Saturday

Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Gomed & tiger stone

Charity on birthday: Donate milk.

You share your birthday with Pallavi Joshi (April 4, Mumbai), a National Award winning actress. She appeared in The Making of the Mahatma. Her recent movie is The Kashmir Files. She will continue to entertain the viewers for a long time.