The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on April 5
You’re governed by the number five and Mercury. You have a pleasant and vivacious personality. Your planning and methodical approach to work will please seniors and help you advance in your career. Romance will be good. Do not take rash decisions, especially when negotiating major financial deals. You need to relax and try to find happiness amongst close friends as well as family members. Be careful as falling in love could be slippery! If you run from a situation, it will follow you in the worst possible way. As for business and affairs related to property, insurance or the sphere of legislation, it is necessary to check all documents and make any necessary changes.
Positive colours: Green & turquoise
Select days: Wednesday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate oranges
You share your birthday with Rashmika Mandanna (April 5, 1996), who is an actress and model. She is a recipient of the Filmfare Award South and the SIIMA Award. She has appeared in many successful commercial films like Kirik Party (2016), Anjani Putra (2017) and Pushpa (2021).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...