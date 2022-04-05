The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on April 5

You’re governed by the number five and Mercury. You have a pleasant and vivacious personality. Your planning and methodical approach to work will please seniors and help you advance in your career. Romance will be good. Do not take rash decisions, especially when negotiating major financial deals. You need to relax and try to find happiness amongst close friends as well as family members. Be careful as falling in love could be slippery! If you run from a situation, it will follow you in the worst possible way. As for business and affairs related to property, insurance or the sphere of legislation, it is necessary to check all documents and make any necessary changes.

Positive colours: Green & turquoise

Select days: Wednesday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate oranges

You share your birthday with Rashmika Mandanna (April 5, 1996), who is an actress and model. She is a recipient of the Filmfare Award South and the SIIMA Award. She has appeared in many successful commercial films like Kirik Party (2016), Anjani Putra (2017) and Pushpa (2021).