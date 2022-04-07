The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on April 7

Number seven and Neptune make you intelligent and provide you with the will-power as well as determination to reach the pinnacle of success. Business prospects will be good. Your contact with influential people will strengthen. Frequent travel is quite possible. Your mind will be full of innovative and creative thoughts, but don’t try to apply them without realising the pros and cons of the situations. Your home front will demand more attention. Family members’ health can cause some anxiety. Although it’s a great period for expansion and recognition on a professional level, you should choose your projects carefully. Don’t take on more than you can handle.

Positive colours: White & yellow

Select days: Monday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & diamond

Charity on birthday: Donate religious books

You share your birthday with Jeetendra (April 7, 1942, Amritsar), who got his first big break with Geet Gaya Pattharon Ne (1964). Since then, he has appeared in as many as 200 films. Famous for his dancing, Jeetendra was awarded a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003.