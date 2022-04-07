The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on April 7
Number seven and Neptune make you intelligent and provide you with the will-power as well as determination to reach the pinnacle of success. Business prospects will be good. Your contact with influential people will strengthen. Frequent travel is quite possible. Your mind will be full of innovative and creative thoughts, but don’t try to apply them without realising the pros and cons of the situations. Your home front will demand more attention. Family members’ health can cause some anxiety. Although it’s a great period for expansion and recognition on a professional level, you should choose your projects carefully. Don’t take on more than you can handle.
Positive colours: White & yellow
Select days: Monday & Sunday
Favourable numbers: 2 & 7
Gems recommended: Pearl & diamond
Charity on birthday: Donate religious books
You share your birthday with Jeetendra (April 7, 1942, Amritsar), who got his first big break with Geet Gaya Pattharon Ne (1964). Since then, he has appeared in as many as 200 films. Famous for his dancing, Jeetendra was awarded a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
US warns India against aligning with Russia
India has declined to level sanctions against Russia, as oth...
Following AAP's popularity, BJP wants to change its CM in Himachal, claims Manish Sisodia
Says the saffron party wants to install Anurag Thakur as CM ...
BSF recovers arms, ammunition near Indo-Pak border in Jammu; troops on alert
Troops regularly patrolled areas near 3-tier border fencing ...