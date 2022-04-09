The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on April 9

Number nine and Mars make you assertive and authoritative. This allows you to handle unfavourable situations easily on any front. The year promises a happy and serene domestic life, as prosperity reigns. You will do very well financially this year. You will have to work hard during this period. Health of parents may cause worries. Do not be rash while driving. Do not involve yourself in any big or new venture. This is not a good time to take risks. Family members’ health will create tension. Your wish to own a dream house will be fulfilled. Buying a new vehicle is also on cards. While personal changes are necessary and perhaps inevitable, foolish risk-taking and pointless rebellion are not!

Positive colours: Golden & red

Select days: Tuesday & Thursday

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate charcoal

You share your birthday with Jaya Bachchan (April 9, 1948, Jabalpur), who is an actress and politician. She is the wife of Amitabh Bachchan. She has received several accolades, including nine Filmfare Awards and the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour awarded by the Government of India.