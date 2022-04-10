The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on April 10

The auspicious festival of Ram Navmi coincides with your birthday which will provide strength to fight against all odds. Wealth accumulation from July to September will help you to overcome economic challenges. In this time period, you can have some game changing monetary plans. You will be able to create new sources of income. This is also a good time for you to be forming new business partnerships, even as your personal relationships will be tested. Be prepared to work hard and you will be rewarded with promotions, prosperity, recognition and respect. Investments in real estate will pay off. Do not get into speculative trading unless you know what you are doing.

Positive colours: White, orange & purple

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & red coral

Charity on birthday: Donate biscuits.

You share your birthday with Sanjeev Kapoor (April 10, 1964, Ambala), who is a famous celebrity chef and television personality. He hosted TV show Khana Khazana, the longest running show of its kind in Asia. He was also awarded the Padma Shri.