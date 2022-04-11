The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on April 11

You are dominated by the Moon, which makes you a born adviser and a source of inspiration for others. There will be ample opportunities as far as your career prospects are concerned. You can also enter into profitable deals. If you are an artist, singer, poet or musician, then this period will definitely establish you in your profession. Your friends and well wisher will extend support in times of need. Your respect among colleagues and relatives will increase. Family atmosphere will remain cordial. You can buy land or property or vehicle this year. Long–time investments will help you stay away from any kind of risk-taking schemes in the share market. You have the ability to take quick decisions. This year you will find growth and success, especially in matters of finance and love. You will make a difference in someone’s life. If in politics, success is likely to ring your doorbell.

Positive colours: White, blue & pink

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1,4 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & sapphire

Charity on birthday: Donate milk products

You share your birthday with Mohit Suri (April 11, 1981), who is film director, known for films like Kalyug and Awarapan. His uncle is director Mahesh Bhatt and his cousin is actor Emraan Hashmi. He will be successful career-wise.