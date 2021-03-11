The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on April 23
Taurus is an earth sign and Taureans are known to be independent, diligent and creative. You will always be aware of the emotional undercurrents within the family. You have an outstanding ability to understand how people relate to one another. The year will prove to be eventful. Your dedication to strengthen the current bonds will cause some tension and jealousy. You will maintain the right balance between home and career. Finances will improve and your investments will start paying off. There could be some challenges on the romantic front. Give your very best to the relationships. Health needs attention. Pick up healthy habits. Do not be afraid to say what’s on your mind. On the career front, you will be going against the odds. Do your homework diligently before taking a chance. This is not a good year to implement ambitious plans or expand your business.
Positive colours: Green & turquoise
Select days: Wednesday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate toilet cleaner.
You share your birthday with Manoj Bajpayee (April 23, 1969, Narkatiaganj), who is a famous Bollywood actor. He has won the National Film Award for Best Actor. He will go a long way in the entertainment industry.
