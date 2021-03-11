The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on April 25

Straightforward and down-to-earth, you love the pleasures of life. The year promises a lot of happiness and enjoyment. The placement of Jupiter and Saturn will help you excel in your career. If into business, be slightly cautious as trade may fluctuate. You will have to maintain a good relationship with your partner, otherwise problems can arise in your professional life as well. If you are senior citizen, it will be better to hand over property to your children officially. Change of vehicle is on the cards. Take care of the health of the elderly in your family. Curb the desire or tendency to overspend this year. Bright, attractive and expensive things will catch your eye, but be judicious while spending.

Positive colours: White & cream

Select days: Monday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & diamond

Charity on birthday: Donate white dresses

You share your birthday with Arijit Singh (April 25, 1987, Azimganj), who is a singer and music composer. He received widespread recognition with the songs Tum Hi Ho and Chahun Main Ya Naa. He was declared the most-streamed Indian artist of 2020.