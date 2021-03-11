The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on April 26

Being a Taurus born on April 26, you are known for your stability and determination. You require comfort in all aspects of your life. May and June will be full of ups and downs for working professionals. If you wish to get transferred to your favourite place, then it will happen this year. You will work very hard and there are very strong chances of getting a promotion. Those who wish to change jobs will also succeed. Your married life will be peaceful. Although minor issues might arise every now and then, but they won’t affect your relationship much, and you will be able to sort out all problems amicably. You’ll be prudent with money and limit your spending.

Positive colours: Black & chocolate

Select days: Sunday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate fruits

You share your birthday with Moushumi Chatterjee (April 26, 1953), who is known for her work in Hindi as well as Bengali cinema. She was one of the highest paid actresses in Hindi films during the 1970s. She married producer Jayanta Mukherjee.