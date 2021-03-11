The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on April 26
Being a Taurus born on April 26, you are known for your stability and determination. You require comfort in all aspects of your life. May and June will be full of ups and downs for working professionals. If you wish to get transferred to your favourite place, then it will happen this year. You will work very hard and there are very strong chances of getting a promotion. Those who wish to change jobs will also succeed. Your married life will be peaceful. Although minor issues might arise every now and then, but they won’t affect your relationship much, and you will be able to sort out all problems amicably. You’ll be prudent with money and limit your spending.
Positive colours: Black & chocolate
Select days: Sunday & Tuesday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 8
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Donate fruits
You share your birthday with Moushumi Chatterjee (April 26, 1953), who is known for her work in Hindi as well as Bengali cinema. She was one of the highest paid actresses in Hindi films during the 1970s. She married producer Jayanta Mukherjee.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs