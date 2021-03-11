The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on April 28
As a number one person, you are likely to experience problems on the career front, especially by the end of the year. There will be several ups and downs, and you will have to work quite hard in order to overcome the challenges. Your desire for success could easily lead you to the world of advertising, journalism, glamour world and publishing. You are passionate about entertaining others. Things can hit the rock bottom in the beginning of August but the conditions will improve gradually over time. Time isn’t favourable for you and your family’s health. There will be an inherent need to have the right balance between your income and expenditures.
Positive colours: White, orange & purple
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 &7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & red coral
Charity on birthday: Donate text books.
You share your birthday with Sharman Joshi (April 28, 1979), who made his acting debut in the film, Godmother, followed by supporting roles in hit films such as Rang De Basanti, Golmaal and Mission Mangal. He has a good career in films owing to the combo of 1 and 4.
