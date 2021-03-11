The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on May 2

Venus will bring positive results in your love life. This will not be a good year to implement ambitious plans or expand your business. If you have a steady income, you will do fine. However, if you earn through commissions, sales or investments, your earnings will go down. So, it is important for you to limit your expenditure and prioritise your spending. Try to do something creative. This is a period full of opportunities. Turn on your charm, and receive positive feedbacks from partners or love interests. You are likely to get married if you are single and ready to take the plunge. Some people will tend to promise more than they can deliver. So, be careful and keep such people at bay.

Positive colours: Pink, orange & blue.

Select days: Monday and Sunday.

Favourable numbers: 1, 2, 4 and 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & moon stone

Charity on birthday: Donate milk.

You share your birthday with Dwayne Johnson (May 2, 1972), also known by his ring name The Rock, is an American actor, producer, retired professional wrestler, and former American football and Canadian football player.