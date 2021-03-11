The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on May 4

Pay close attention to some revealing signs and hints that will come your way. You are in good physical shape and quite confident. Your adventurous spirit will allow you to take risks and to show others what you are capable of. This year heralds plenty of changes, especially on the work front. The changes may be good or bad, but you should do your best to adapt and move ahead. Unexpected hospitalisation of a family member is likely. So take good care. If borrowing money has been on your agenda, get a loan, especially if this is about business. Keep away from the courts or any kind of litigation, and try settling disputes, if any, out of court.

Positive colours: Blue & grey

Select days: Saturday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 2, 4 and 8

Gems recommended: Gomed & tiger-stone

Charity on birthday: Feed cows.

You share your birthday with Jaswinder Bhalla (May 4, 1960), a famous comedian who works in Punjabi cinema. He started his professional career with Chankata 88, which was followed by the film Dulla Bhatti. He has also been a part of several other movies, including, Mahaul Theek Hai, Mel Kara De Rabba, Carry On Jatta and Jatt and Juliet.