The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on May 4
Pay close attention to some revealing signs and hints that will come your way. You are in good physical shape and quite confident. Your adventurous spirit will allow you to take risks and to show others what you are capable of. This year heralds plenty of changes, especially on the work front. The changes may be good or bad, but you should do your best to adapt and move ahead. Unexpected hospitalisation of a family member is likely. So take good care. If borrowing money has been on your agenda, get a loan, especially if this is about business. Keep away from the courts or any kind of litigation, and try settling disputes, if any, out of court.
Positive colours: Blue & grey
Select days: Saturday & Sunday
Favourable numbers: 2, 4 and 8
Gems recommended: Gomed & tiger-stone
Charity on birthday: Feed cows.
You share your birthday with Jaswinder Bhalla (May 4, 1960), a famous comedian who works in Punjabi cinema. He started his professional career with Chankata 88, which was followed by the film Dulla Bhatti. He has also been a part of several other movies, including, Mahaul Theek Hai, Mel Kara De Rabba, Carry On Jatta and Jatt and Juliet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested