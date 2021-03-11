The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on May 5
Do not be bogged down by tough situations; be optimistic and look at the brighter side of life. If your family has suffered a lot recently, take it as will of God. Your expectations open the door for realisation of your hopes and desires. Money will help you remain afloat during dark times in life. Hence, consider investing and saving or else troubles can occur. Family obligations will require immediate attention. Negligence on your part can prove costly. Colleagues provide you with enormous support and new alliances are quite likely at the workplace. Understand the value of your time. It is useless to remain among people who are difficult to understand.
Positive colours: Green & blue
Select days: Wednesday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate food
You share your birthday with Adele (May 5, 1988), who is an English singer and songwriter. She is one of the world’s best-selling music artistes with sales of over 120 million records. Adele’s accolades include 15 Grammy Awards and twelve Brit Awards. In 2011, 2012, and 2016, Billboard named her Artiste of the Year.
