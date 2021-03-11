The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on May 16

You will find support in your partner. He or she will be a great encouragement for you to progress in life. You have to make sure that you do not bring about any conflict with your partner. Love life will be rocking. During the fag end of the year, relocation is possible. Beware of financial or cyber fraud. Your appearance will remain magnetic and charming. How you present yourself to the world is crucial to your success. Develop a look that resonates with your sensibility. On the career front, you will be going against the odds. This will not be a good year to implement ambitious plans or expand your business.

Positive colours: White, yellow and blue

Select days: Monday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & diamond

Charity on birthday: Donate white sweets or fruits.

You share your birthday with Janet Jackson (May 16, 1966) is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer. The tenth and youngest child of the Jackson family, she began her career performing at the MGM Grand. Later she began acting in the series The Jacksons in 1976 and went on to appear in other television shows.