The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on May 17
If you are a student, you will have increased interest in academics and higher education. Those preparing for competitive exams will be successful after April. The mid-2023 period is good for long-term investments and implementation of your financial plans. You will always be aware of the emotional undercurrents within the family. You have an outstanding ability to see and understand how people relate to each other. If born after 1980, you must exercise moderation in all activities. Pay special attention towards exercise and diet. Weight gain now can lead to more serious issues later. Your view of the world will change as you become somewhat less stubborn. You will experience a higher level of energy.
Positive colours: Black & chocolate
Select days: Sunday & Tuesday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 8
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Distribute masks
You share your birthday with singer Pankaj Udhas (May 17, Rajkot, Gujarat), who started his career with a ghazal album titled Aahat in 1980. He rose to fame after singing Chitthi Aayee Hai in the 1986 film Naam. In 2006, Pankaj Udhas was awarded Padma Shri.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...
Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today
Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai
J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today
The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...
'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions
KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’