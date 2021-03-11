The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on May 17

If you are a student, you will have increased interest in academics and higher education. Those preparing for competitive exams will be successful after April. The mid-2023 period is good for long-term investments and implementation of your financial plans. You will always be aware of the emotional undercurrents within the family. You have an outstanding ability to see and understand how people relate to each other. If born after 1980, you must exercise moderation in all activities. Pay special attention towards exercise and diet. Weight gain now can lead to more serious issues later. Your view of the world will change as you become somewhat less stubborn. You will experience a higher level of energy.

Positive colours: Black & chocolate

Select days: Sunday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Distribute masks

You share your birthday with singer Pankaj Udhas (May 17, Rajkot, Gujarat), who started his career with a ghazal album titled Aahat in 1980. He rose to fame after singing Chitthi Aayee Hai in the 1986 film Naam. In 2006, Pankaj Udhas was awarded Padma Shri.