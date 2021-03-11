The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on May 19
You need to make constant improvements this year, so that you can shine in the coming times. This is going to be a lucky year for education and studies. Students will be good at expressing ideas and that will help their overall development. Those who are trying to go abroad for further studies will get success this year. The best period for travel is from September 15 to October 15. Family life will be in troubled waters, so take care. Try to generate understanding among everyone in the family and do not let things affect you mentally. Stay strong and things can be handled easily. You will enjoy good health for most of this year. You will take better care of yourself. Investments in real estate will flourish.
Positive colours: Golden & red
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & red coral
Charity on birthday: Donate religious books
You share your birthday with famous author Ruskin Bond (May 19, 1934, Kasauli). He studied in Bishop Cotton School in Shimla. His first novel, The Room on the Roof, received the John Llewellyn Rhys Prize in 1957. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1999 and Padma Bhushan in 2014.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swell...
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike
World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...
Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...