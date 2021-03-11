The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on May 19

You need to make constant improvements this year, so that you can shine in the coming times. This is going to be a lucky year for education and studies. Students will be good at expressing ideas and that will help their overall development. Those who are trying to go abroad for further studies will get success this year. The best period for travel is from September 15 to October 15. Family life will be in troubled waters, so take care. Try to generate understanding among everyone in the family and do not let things affect you mentally. Stay strong and things can be handled easily. You will enjoy good health for most of this year. You will take better care of yourself. Investments in real estate will flourish.

Positive colours: Golden & red

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & red coral

Charity on birthday: Donate religious books

You share your birthday with famous author Ruskin Bond (May 19, 1934, Kasauli). He studied in Bishop Cotton School in Shimla. His first novel, The Room on the Roof, received the John Llewellyn Rhys Prize in 1957. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1999 and Padma Bhushan in 2014.