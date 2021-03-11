The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on May 22

This year will be great for your career. Your profession will take a positive turn. You are likely to get a promotion. You should focus on your goals. You should also remember not to extend efforts beyond measure. Unexpected expenses are on the cards and that can lead to anxiety. You will have an adventurous vacation with your partner. You will enjoy romantic moments, positive thoughts and some people will envy your harmonious and happy relationship. Gemini women are brilliant, sporty, well-informed, dynamic and pleasant. If you are able to propose to her, there will be always something new. You are her ideal man.

Positive colours: Blue and grey

Select days: Saturday

Favourable numbers: 2, 4 and 8

Gems recommended: Ruby and fluorite

Charity on birthday: Donate bread.

You share your birthday with Naomi Campbell (May 22, 1970), who is a British model. Scouted at the age of 15, she established herself among the top three most recognisable and in-demand models of the late 1980s and the 1990s. She was one of six models of her generation declared ‘supermodels’ by the fashion world.