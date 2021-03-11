The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on May 23

Ruled by Mercury, you are quiet, fascinating, clever and active, but sometimes pessimistic. Number Five is the number of the senses; it expresses openness to new experiences, the desire for freedom and adventure. Five symbolises intelligence, willingness, geniality and individuality. There will be an increase in your expenditure. And there are chances that your spouse or lover will also expect some financial help, which can affect your financial situation. Hence, it is better to work towards accumulating your wealth beforehand. New sources of income can let you fulfill your pending wishes. You also have a good chance of buying land, a house or an automobile. You always feel the need for change.

Positive colours: Green & turquoise.

Select days: Wednesday & Friday.

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6.

Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby.

Charity on birthday: Donate flavoured milk.

You share your birthday with Sugandha Mishra (May 23, 1988, Jalandhar), who is an actress, playback singer, television presenter, comedian and radio jockey. She became popular after her appearance in the TV reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.