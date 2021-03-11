The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on May 26
The months of May, July, September and October will be good for the matter of heart. You will find time to bond with each other. Love will blossom again. During the period between August and December, you will need to be careful; otherwise, misunderstanding will arise. Avoid arguments with your partner because it may create long-lasting damage in your relationship. The year will bring financial gain. You are likely to travel extensively. However, there will be a bit of crunch times and also an increase in expenses. Your management skills supplemented with positive approach will help you achieve professional targets. You will feel healthy and strong.
Positive colours: Black & brown
Select days: Sunday & Tuesday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 8
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Donate bananas.
You share your birthday with Helena Bonham Carter (26 May, 1966), who is an actress. Bonham Carter rose to prominence by playing Lucy Honeychurch in A Room with a View (1985). She has received various awards, including nine Golden Globe Awards.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Separatist Yasin Malik gets life in jail for terror funding
Probe agency had sought death penalty for him
Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets Samajwadi Party backing for Rajya Sabha berth
I want to be independent voice in RS and work to bring anti-...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres