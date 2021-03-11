The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on May 26

The months of May, July, September and October will be good for the matter of heart. You will find time to bond with each other. Love will blossom again. During the period between August and December, you will need to be careful; otherwise, misunderstanding will arise. Avoid arguments with your partner because it may create long-lasting damage in your relationship. The year will bring financial gain. You are likely to travel extensively. However, there will be a bit of crunch times and also an increase in expenses. Your management skills supplemented with positive approach will help you achieve professional targets. You will feel healthy and strong.

Positive colours: Black & brown

Select days: Sunday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate bananas.

You share your birthday with Helena Bonham Carter (26 May, 1966), who is an actress. Bonham Carter rose to prominence by playing Lucy Honeychurch in A Room with a View (1985). She has received various awards, including nine Golden Globe Awards.