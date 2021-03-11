The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on May 31

You are gifted with creativity, imagination, artistic talents, versatility, good nature, and the ability to inspire others. You will be worried about your children and their future prospects. Newlyweds will be blessed with some good news. Due to the transit of different planets, children, creativity, romance, investment, and leisure will play a significant role in your life in the next few years. This is the time to develop a strong relationship with your children. Your life path will entice you to live with joy and imagination. You will learn the benefits of optimism and enthusiasm, as well as how to express them. You are a born communicator.

Positive colours: Blue & grey

Select day: Saturday

Favourable numbers: 2,4 & 8

Gems recommended: Gomed & fluorite

Charity on birthday: Donate red dresses.

You share your birthday with Colin James Farrell (May 31, 1976), who is an Irish actor. He started his career with BBC drama series Ballykissangel (1998). In 2020, he was listed at No 5 on The Irish Times’ list of Ireland’s greatest film actors.