The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on June 2

Being number two and a Gemini, you have a great talent for working with people; you possess tact and refinement. To live a harmonious and stable life, you need to maintain a balance in every sphere of life. The biggest guard you require is against pessimism or depressive thinking taking root in your psyche. Children will do well but there will be some disappointments as well. The year will be favourable financially. June will be a good month for personal growth. Health will get better. Major decisions will be delayed. This is a good year for making commitments. Students will gain without working really hard.

Positive colours: White, blue & pink

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1,4,2 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & opel

Charity on birthday: Donate yellow fruits.

You share your birthday with Sonakshi Sinha (June 2, 1987), who is the daughter of Shatrughan Sinha. She is popular for her role in Dabangg . The sum of Sonakshi’s birth date is six which represents Venus, a planet of beauty and glamour, which ensures remarkable success in coming years.