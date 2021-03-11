The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on June 4
Number four makes you meticulous and logical. You have managerial as well as organisational skills. You are a go-getter and you are capable of turning dreams into reality. Business affairs will improve. Those born between 1980 and 2000 will be very successful. Those of you who are interested in going abroad for further studies should give it a shot. Financially, it will not be a prosperous year if you are in a job. Students, who work hard with perseverance, will benefit this year. You should deal with people nicely throughout this period as ego will spoil matters for you. A gainful period will commence after July. There will be changes after September.
Positive colours: Blue & grey
Select day: Saturday
Favourable numbers: 2,4 & 8
Gems recommended: Gomed & cats eye
Charity on birthday: Donate toilet cleaner.
You share your birthday with Angelina Jolie (June 4, 1975), who is a Hollywood actress. The recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards,
Jolie has been named Hollywood’s highest paid actress multiple times.
