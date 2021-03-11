The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on June 5
Five is the number of the senses but it also represents power. It is about one’s openness to new experiences, the desire for freedom and adventure. Enemies will be defeated and your respect and honour will increase. Your earnings will be good and expenses will also remain moderate. Some health issues are on the cards. Remain alert while travelling. Don’t insist on doing things your way if a situation is too complex. Take on new interests. Try to overcome your desire for novelty and stay by your loved one’s side as he or she feels a little left out at the moment. Your childlike nature will surface and you will be in a playful mood. Sudden inflow of funds will take care of your bills.
Positive colours: Green & blue
Select days: Wednesday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 5 &6
Gems recommended: Onyx & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate eye drops.
You share your birthday with Apoorva (June 5,1996), who acts in Hindi, Kannada, Punjabi and Gujarati films. Her notable films are OMG – Oh My God! Dekh Tamasha Dekh, A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Pranaam. Her career will remain average due to her stars.
