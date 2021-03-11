The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on June 6

You are highly creative in all areas of life. The coming time will be all about accountability and commitment. This will be the time for taking big decisions. You are ready to face responsibilities, so rise to any challenges that life may throw at you. Make positive changes, as well as long-term plans and commitments. This year is all about figuring out what you want from life. This year is not good for students. Some of them are likely to give up their education. Guard against digestive problems and other similar diseases. Do not waste your time in criticizing others as it may affect your health. You should look twice at investment schemes.

Positive colours: White & cream

Select days: Thursday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Feed the needy

You share your birthday with Neha Kakkar (June 6, 1988, Rishikesh), singer who rose to fame with songs like Sunny Sunny from Yaariyan and London Thumakda from Queen. She has appeared in several music videos and as a judge on many television reality shows.