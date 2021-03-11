The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on June 6
You are highly creative in all areas of life. The coming time will be all about accountability and commitment. This will be the time for taking big decisions. You are ready to face responsibilities, so rise to any challenges that life may throw at you. Make positive changes, as well as long-term plans and commitments. This year is all about figuring out what you want from life. This year is not good for students. Some of them are likely to give up their education. Guard against digestive problems and other similar diseases. Do not waste your time in criticizing others as it may affect your health. You should look twice at investment schemes.
Positive colours: White & cream
Select days: Thursday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Feed the needy
You share your birthday with Neha Kakkar (June 6, 1988, Rishikesh), singer who rose to fame with songs like Sunny Sunny from Yaariyan and London Thumakda from Queen. She has appeared in several music videos and as a judge on many television reality shows.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad