The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on June 7
Pay more attention towards the health of your family this year. If your child is preparing for any competition, it will be necessary to work hard to attain success. You are also a talented person and can work methodically toward the realisation of your goals. However, you are over-sensitive, you think and re-think about what you have to do and often find it hard to take a definitive decision. This is a good year to concentrate on learning new things and this quest for knowledge will be put to use in your professional life. This is the time to focus on knowledge, whether it be through education or just career-related. It will bring lasting rewards, though at times it may seem tedious.
Positive colours: White & cream
Select days: Monday & Sunday
Favourable numbers: 2 & 7
Gems recommended: Pearl & diamond
Charity on birthday: Donate blood
You share your birthday with Ekta Kapoor (June 7, 1975, Mumbai), who is a known producer and director. She is the daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra. Ekta launched ALT Balaji in April 2017. She was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2020 for her work in the field of arts.
