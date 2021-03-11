The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on June 8

Born on June 8, you are an emotional person. Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of wisdom, wit and communication. This blesses you with creativity, oratory skills, and a sharp and innovative mind.You will make progress at work. You will make profits from investments you made in the past. Aggression with superiors at work will backfire. Check your ego. Take special care if you are a patient of high blood pressure. Your heart, however, will become quite playful and you will get attracted towards someone from the opposite gender. Exercise caution while buying a property. The last week of August until October would be the best time to buy a vehicle.

Positive colours: Black & brown.

Select days: Sunday & Tuesday.

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 and 8.

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald.

Charity on birthday: Donate green vegetables.

You share your birthday with Shilpa Shetty (June 8, 1975, Mangalore), who made her Bollywood debut with Baazigar (1993). She has appeared in nearly 60 films. Being number 8, Shilpa is self-reliant, aggressive, intelligent, clever and tasteful. Her birth date is a combination of Mars and Saturn. She will remain busy.