The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on June 9
The number nine people are compassionate, tolerant, benevolent, charming and idealistic. They take up humanitarian causes and have a highly developed intuition. There will be good flow of income this year and your efforts will get appreciation. You will also get awarded by some organisation. People related to business will get new contracts. Success is waiting for you in every field. The relationship with your business partner may deteriorate, but you will move forward. Ensure that you do not cause harm or loss to others. You should remain on the right side of law as chances of losing the path of righteousness are there.
Positive colours: Golden & red
Select days: Tuesday & Thursday
Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9
Gems recommended: Red coral and yellow sapphire
Charity on birthday: Feed the needy
You share your birthday with Sonam Kapoor (June 9, 1985, Chembur), who is an actress. She made her acting debut with Saawariya. Her first commercial success was I Hate Luv Storys. Her portrayal of Neerja Bhanot in the thriller Neerja won her the National Film Award.
