The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on June 12
The number three is astrologically linked to Gemini and is influenced by Jupiter as well as Venus. It is ruled by fire and earth. People around you can provoke, but remain calm to avoid any ugly situation. You work well with people because you know how to use persuasion rather than force. There is a strong spiritual side to your nature, and you may have intuitive qualities inherent in you. The year will be filled with many great moments, especially in November. Projects at work will move ahead at a fast pace. Take adequate care of your health in coming months. It’s a year when you will be emotionally honest, letting others know where you stand.
Positive colours: Golden & brown
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate food
You share your birthday with Adriana Lima (June 12, 1981, Brazil), a Brazilian model. One of the longest-running Victoria’s Secret Angels of all time, Lima was adjudged the most valuable Angel in 2017. She is one of the world’s highest-paid models.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister
General Wei Fenghe stressed that two nations are working tog...
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable
The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...
Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad
Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...
Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Encounter broke out on Saturday in Drabgam area of south Kas...
Rajya Sabha invalid vote: Focus on Haryana Congress agent, he stays mum
Congress expels Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party p...