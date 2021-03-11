The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on June 12

The number three is astrologically linked to Gemini and is influenced by Jupiter as well as Venus. It is ruled by fire and earth. People around you can provoke, but remain calm to avoid any ugly situation. You work well with people because you know how to use persuasion rather than force. There is a strong spiritual side to your nature, and you may have intuitive qualities inherent in you. The year will be filled with many great moments, especially in November. Projects at work will move ahead at a fast pace. Take adequate care of your health in coming months. It’s a year when you will be emotionally honest, letting others know where you stand.

Positive colours: Golden & brown

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate food

You share your birthday with Adriana Lima (June 12, 1981, Brazil), a Brazilian model. One of the longest-running Victoria’s Secret Angels of all time, Lima was adjudged the most valuable Angel in 2017. She is one of the world’s highest-paid models.