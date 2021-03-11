The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on August 9

Number nine is the teacher; a tolerant, somewhat impractical and sympathetic vibration. Ruled by Mars, you will be jack of all trades. You are warm, action-oriented and driven by the desire to be admired. Big-hearted, you graciously shower love and affection on people. You will take on a commitment with responsibility and bravery. Your finances need careful attention, particularly if you’ve been ignoring them recently. If you overspend, you’ll have to face the music later. Certain situations aren’t nearly as cut and dried as you might like to think. So do your best not to fall into the trap of thinking that a delicate problem is easy to handle.

Positive colours: Golden & brown

Select days: Sunday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9

Gems recommended: Pearl & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate red apples

You share your birthday with Vindu Dara Singh (August 9, 1964, Ludhiana), son of legendary wrestler Dara Singh. Vindu made his acting debut with the Hindi film Karan. He then acted in Punjabi film Rab Dian Rakhan (1996). He also essayed the role of Lord Hanuman in the TV serial Jai Shri Hanuman.