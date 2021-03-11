The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on August 11
Number 11 makes you a romantic in the idealistic sense of the word. People on this day are generous and extremely considerate. They are tolerant and accepting. Emotionally, you will be unsure about what you really want. You are likely to be taken for a ride if you are too generous with your finances. Stubborn attitude, especially with a friend, should be avoided. It could cost you dearly. Well-meaning friends are sometimes difficult to handle. You will have problems in convincing your partners to stick to your plans. You need to take extra care of your luggage if you are travelling. Keep a watch on your health. You will suffer from minor health issues.
Positive colours: White, blue & pink
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7
Gems recommended: Pearl & opel
Charity on birthday: Donate bananas.
You share your birthday with Suniel Shetty (August 11, 1961), who made his acting debut in the Bollywood film Balwaan. His first major hit film was the 1994 action-thriller Mohra. He also acted in comedy roles in Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana, Phir Hera Pheri and Main Hoon Naa.
