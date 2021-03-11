The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on August 15

Number one and five make you an excellent parent and teacher. Make arrangements for long-term financial future. A very positive phase, especially if you’re self-employed. You're finally coming out of the dark tunnel of transformation that seemed to last for an eternity. This new phase is about breaking free from the limitations of fear, darkness and insecurity. You can drive a hard bargain by sticking to your principles.

You are likely to get tremendous returns on your investments. The year is favourable for getting good results. Your knowledge will increase further. Joint ventures will work out. To be lucky, you must concentrate on what is really useful. Drive with care. Do not overspend on entertainment and luxuries. If you run from a situation, it will follow you in the worst possible way. You will face some problems but be realistic and do not expect miracles. Keep away from joint ventures and partnerships. Positive colours: White, green & blue

Select days: Friday, Thursday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate milk.

You share your birthday with Adnan Sami (August15, 1971), who is a singer, musician, music composer and pianist He has been awarded with Padma Shri for his remarkable contribution to music.