The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on August 17

Your birth on the 17th suggests that you are very fortunate financially because this date is very good for business interest. Although you are probably very honest and ethical, this birthday enables you to be shrewd and successful in the world of business. Make the most of your relationships with professionals. Those who work with clients should try to calm down any disquiet. Any wrong behaviour could lead to serious consequences. Be an optimist and always look at the brighter side. Sudden inflow of funds will take care of expenses. Try harder and you will definitely be luckier. Efforts made to improve your looks and personality will bear fruit.

Positive colours: Black & chocolate.

Select days: Sunday & Tuesday.

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 8.

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald.

Charity on birthday: Donate food.

You share your birthday with Sean Penn (August 17, 1960, California), who is an American actor. He has won two Academy Awards for his roles in the mystery drama Mystic River (2003) and the biopic Milk (2008). He has also won a Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival for She’s So Lovely (1997).