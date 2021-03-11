The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on August 18
As you have been facing a lot of mental pressure recently, so recreation and entertainment will help you relax. Try to control your spending and buy essential items only. An unexpected message from a distant relative brings excitement for the entire family. You will fall in love at first sight. You will be full of good ideas and your choice of activities will bring gains far beyond your expectations. It is a great time to return to a creative project you abandoned some time ago. You have a little more time on your hands, making it easy to put the finishing touches on your tasks. Someone from your past will try to reignite your passion. Your dreams of owning a home will come true this year.
Positive colours: Golden & red
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate fruits
You share your birthday with Hollywood actor Edward Norton (August 18, 1969, Boston) who won a Golden Globe Award for his debut film Primal Fear. The actor later went on to work in movies like The Illusionist, The Incredible Hulk, The Birdman and American History X.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...