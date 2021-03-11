The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on August 18

As you have been facing a lot of mental pressure recently, so recreation and entertainment will help you relax. Try to control your spending and buy essential items only. An unexpected message from a distant relative brings excitement for the entire family. You will fall in love at first sight. You will be full of good ideas and your choice of activities will bring gains far beyond your expectations. It is a great time to return to a creative project you abandoned some time ago. You have a little more time on your hands, making it easy to put the finishing touches on your tasks. Someone from your past will try to reignite your passion. Your dreams of owning a home will come true this year.

Positive colours: Golden & red

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate fruits

You share your birthday with Hollywood actor Edward Norton (August 18, 1969, Boston) who won a Golden Globe Award for his debut film Primal Fear. The actor later went on to work in movies like The Illusionist, The Incredible Hulk, The Birdman and American History X.