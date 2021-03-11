The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on August 19
Your birthday on August 19 gives you great will-power and self-confidence, and very often a rather original approach. You will have conflict with your partner in the coming months. Couples who are in long-term relationships will get married. You should try your best to succeed alone. The next few years will bring a solid burst of productivity that may require some teamwork, but you should still largely trust your own capabilities. You are advised to take some time out and postpone complicated decisions. Reunion plans are likely. You will like to overspend on others. You need to be patient with children or those who are less experienced than you. Love life brings hope. Travel opportunities should be explored.
Positive colours: Golden & red
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & red coral
Charity on birthday: Donate milk
You share your birthday with actress Nandana Sen (August 19, 1970, Calcutta), who is the daughter of Nobel Prize-winning economist Amartya Sen. She started her career with the movie The Doll. In 2008, she appeared in the British television series Sharpe.
