The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on August 20

Many important opportunities are in store for you. If you are young and inexperienced, ask for professional advice. Spending time at home will give you tremendous pleasure. Financially a beneficial phase begins this year bringing in huge monetary rewards. You can beat the odds. Sleep has value when solutions will be revealed to you in your dreams. Do not allow negative people to talk you into quitting before you give your best shot. The pace may be slow for you to accomplish a few things but it will pick up a great deal as you desire for a change. Even if you have achieved success, you must never forget who is close to you.

Positive colours: White, blue & pink

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 &7

Gems recommended: Pearl & opel

Charity on birthday: Donate charcoal.

You share your birthday with Randeep Singh Hooda (August 20, 1976 Rohtak), who is an actor. He made his debut in Monsoon Wedding and has acted in many films including Highway. His career will take off properly in 2025 as per his stars.