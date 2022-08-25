The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on August 25
There will be an increase in expenses from September to December. Charity work will bring mental peace. Don’t invest in a hurry. Losses are certain if you don’t look at investments from all possible angles. Domestic work will be tiring and become a major cause for mental stress. No hope for romance. If you run from a situation, it will follow you in the worst possible way. You’ll be able to complete things before deadlines and grab all opportunities. The more in-depth knowledge you gather now, the better your ultimate move will be. This year you’ll be attentive. You’ll be aware of your goals and what you need to do to achieve them.
Positive colours: Blue, purple & violet
Select days: Saturday, Wednesday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 4, 5, 6 & 8
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Donate religious books.
You share your birthday with Daisy Shah (August 25, 1984, Mumbai), who appeared opposite Salman Khan in the film Jai Ho. She has also done a couple of item songs. She has a good career ahead.
