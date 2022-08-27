The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on August 27

The combination of two and seven adds a tone of selflessness and humanitarianism to your life path. If triggered, your emotional state can be volcanic, and a seemingly meek personality can resort to bullying tactics when unhappy. This year is the best time for you to invest in your long-term future as this will help you increase your wealth. Your family will not support you on certain issues, but after January, your siblings will come forward to encourage and support you. Property-related disputes will arise in the family. Financially, you will reap the fruits of your efforts. Speculation will be hazardous. All investments should be made with extreme care.

Positive colours: White, orange & purple

Select days: Sunday, Monday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 3,6 & 9

Gems recommended: Pearl & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate blue soaps.

You share your birthday with Neha Dhupia (August 27, 1980), who debuted in Bollywood with Qayamat: City Under Threat. She made her mark in the industry with the film, Julie. Neha’s stars and the current astrological period indicate growth in the next five years.