The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on August 28

Being number one, you want to lead and direct, to work independent of supervision, by yourself or with subordinates. You take pride in your abilities and want to be recognised for them. There is a great deal of honesty and loyalty in your character. You will get a chance to make more money, but it might not be with your primary job. You’ll be satisfied after completing a difficult task at work and this will help your self-esteem. You will obtain remarkable success in exams or interviews. This is a good time to beautify and remodel your home. Family problems are likely to interfere with other endeavours you and your partner wish to undertake. Fun gatherings are likely.

Positive colours: Golden & cream

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 &7

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & red coral

Charity on birthday: Donate food

You share your birthday with Deepak Tijori (August 28, 1961, Mumbai), who has made over 50 film appearances as an actor. He made his directorial debut with Fareb. He starred with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Anjaam and Baadshah.