The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on August 29
You are soft in nature. You, however, show a rough exterior to others. The number 29 reduces to 11, one of the master numbers, which often produces much nervous energy. This is the birthday of the dreamer rather than the doer. You do, however, work very well with people. The stars support you and aspirations can be accomplished. As an employee, you’ll be able to resolve a disagreement with a superior. You will have to put your best efforts. There will be a tough competition. If you are preparing for an interview or entrance exams, success will be difficult to attain. Keep a positive attitude. Financial responsibilities and investments need close attention now. Strict business decisions are in order. Financially, you are likely to be in a great position to negotiate a pay rise.
Positive colours: White, blue & pink
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7
Gems recommended: Pearl & opel
Charity on birthday: Donate milk.
You share your birthday with Richa Sharma (August 29, 1974), who is a playback singer. She made her debut in Bollywood with Salma Pe Dil Aa Gaya. Later the big hit came by in the form of Taal. She sang the longest track, the bidaai song, for the film Baabul. Her music career will continue for a long, long time.
