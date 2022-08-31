The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on August 31

You are practical, trustworthy, hard-working and helpful. Ruled by Uranus, you are steady and logical. You want to express your inner feelings more freely and enjoy life. You also dream of being more popular, likable and appreciated. Strong in your opinions, you always tend to think you are on the right side of an issue. This is a year to focus on home life, the duties and responsibilities of your family, and close community. The coming time will be all about emotional security, love and happiness. Be careful though that you are not treated like a doormat! You will get a promotion at work or expand your business.

Positive colours: Blue & grey

Select days: Saturday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Gomed & fluorite

Charity on birthday: Donate medicinal plants

You share your birthday with Rajkummar Rao (August 31, 1984, Gurgaon), who made his Bollywood debut with the anthology Love Sex Aur Dhokha. He has appeared in more than 30 films since 2010. Rao is the recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award, three Filmfare Awards and an Asia Pacific Screen Award.