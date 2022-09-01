The Year Ahead

If your birthday is on September 1
Number one takes the lead in love. You will be willing to experiment and that can be quite exciting. Do not trust anybody without verifying the facts yourself. Financial matters will have to be handled judiciously. Limited comforts might restrict your capabilities. You will have to work towards maintaining peace and harmony. Take precaution against throat pain. You can impulsively seek out new alliances. Be careful because there is an indication that money will be the source of problems in your partnerships. You will be able to take some good decisions at the family level. There will be unnecessary spending in October. You are likely to invest in new gadgets. Your improved energy levels will let you face the challenges of life boldly.
Positive colours: Golden & white
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate religious books
You share your birthday with Ram Kapoor (September 1, 1973, Mumbai), actor who made his debut with the TV serial Nyay. He also starred in Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Ram was part of the film Humshakals and hosted the reality show Rakhi Ka Swayamwar.
