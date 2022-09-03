The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on September 3

Number 3 is a sociable, friendly and outgoing vibration. Kind, positive, and optimistic, you have a good sense of humour. Ruled by Jupiter, you will be jovial, friendly, positive, adventurous and expressive. At the beginning of the year, your family will not be supportive but will soon come forward to encourage and support you. The end of the year will turn out to be good for you as well. Property-related disputes can arise in the family, which is why it is better to stay away from such scenarios as you can land up in court. Some auspicious events will be organised at your home. Apart from this, you may have to face problems in family life.

Positive colours: Golden & purple

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate medicines

You share your birthday with Vivek Oberoi (September 3, 1976, Hyderabad), son of Bollywood actor Suresh Oberoi. He made a debut in B-town with Ram Gopal Varma’s gangster drama Company (2002), which won him two Filmfare Awards.